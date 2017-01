advertisement

Syrian government forces have recaptured towns and villages in the rebel-held Wadi Barada valley that contains the main water supply for Damascus, the Syrian military said on Sunday.The Syrian army and its allies launched an offensive last month to drive insurgents from the Wadi Barada valley, which they have controlled since 2012, and to recapture a major spring and pumping station.Wadi Barada, which lies northwest of Damascus, has become one of the fiercest battlefronts in Syria's civil war. Disruption to water supplies, including infrastructure damage, has caused acute shortages in the capital this month.