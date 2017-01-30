WFP resumes air drops to Syrian town besieged by Islamic State

The United Nations has restarted air drops of food to support 93,500 Syrians besieged by Islamic State in the town of Deir al-Zor, the UN World Food Program said on Tuesday.

Air drops were halted on Jan. 15 after Islamic State militants cut the besieged zone in two and overran the drop zone that had been used for 177 air drops since April. WFP said a new drop zone was now in use and air drops resumed on Jan. 29.

advertisement