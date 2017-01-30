Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Wednesday Feb. 01
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
Menu
Regional News
23 hours ago
 shares
 shares

WFP resumes air drops to Syrian town besieged by Islamic State

publishing date: 31/01/2017 05:11:17
episodes
WFP resumes air drops to Syrian town besieged by Islamic State
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter
 

The United Nations has restarted air drops of food to support 93,500 Syrians besieged by Islamic State in the town of Deir al-Zor, the UN World Food Program said on Tuesday.

 

Air drops were halted on Jan. 15 after Islamic State militants cut the besieged zone in two and overran the drop zone that had been used for 177 air drops since April. WFP said a new drop zone was now in use and air drops resumed on Jan. 29. 

 
advertisement

 
REUTERS
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact