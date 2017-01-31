Thank you!
Wednesday Feb. 01
Nharkom Said
News Bulletin Reports
22 hours ago
REPORT: Final decision issued to close Costa Brava landfill

publishing date: 31/01/2017 05:48:00
Attorney Hassan Bazzi declared Tuesday that a decision was issued to close the Costa Brava landfill, with a deadline of four months after the verdict, in order to look for an alternative.

 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
