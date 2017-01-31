REPORT: Issue of electoral law back to square one

Former Minister Wael Abou Faour stressed that there is a constitutional contract, which is the Taef Accord, and is binding on all the Lebanese, adding that it cost many sacrifices and losses shared among the people.

“We are sensing a potential coup against the Taef Accord,” he stated, calling on whoever is making this attempt must be honest about it.

Following a meeting between a Democratic Gathering delegation and former PM Najib Mikati, Abou Faour emphasized the importance of following the course of the Taef Accord, noting that the electoral law must be related to this accord.

For his part, Mikati expressed keenness on protecting the people while reaching an electoral law that goes in line with the spirit of the Taef Accord.