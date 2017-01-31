Health Minister Hasbani takes part in the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress in Dubai

Deputy Prime Minister, Public Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani took part in the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress in Dubai, where health experts from around the world were present.

advertisement

On the sidelines of the conference, Hasbani held a meeting with his Saudi counterpart Dr. Toufic Fawzan al-Rabiha, where they discussed issues related to the health sector and the challenges faced in terms of regulatory and practical frameworks.

The Minister also met with Chairman of the Public Health Authority of UAE, Hamid Al-Qahtani, as well as world experts, where he tackled means to develop the health sector, regarding the integration of technology in healthcare services, while reducing the costs through various approaches.