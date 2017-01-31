US Embassy announces 2018-2020 Fulbright Student Scholarship Program

The US Embassy in Lebanon declared Tuesday that it is now accepting applications for the 2018-2020 Fulbright Student Scholarship Program, which covers a maximum of two years of graduate-level study at a university in the United States.

advertisement

Starting in August 2018, the program is sponsored by the US Department of State in honor of former US Senator J. William Fulbright and demonstrates the United States’ commitment to welcoming outstanding international students to pursue graduate study at US institutions, the embassy said in a statement.

This program is open to Lebanese students or long-term Palestinian residents seeking to pursue their graduate studies in the United States.

Interested students may log on to https://lebanon.usembassy.gov/scholarships/fulbrightstudent.html for more details regarding eligible fields of study and application instructions. The application deadline is May 15, 2017.

The US Government covers the majority of the participants’ expenses, including university tuition, roundtrip airfare, accommodations, and health insurance. Competition is merit-based and students from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.