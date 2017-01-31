Thank you!
Wednesday Feb. 01
News Bulletin Reports
REPORT: Finance and Budget Committee fails to convene for second time

publishing date: 31/01/2017 07:50:00
Author:
Nada Andraos Aziz
Nada Andraos Aziz
@Nada_Andraos
Head of Finance and Budget Committee MP Ibrahim Kanaan declared Tuesday that “for the second consecutive time the committee fails to convene due to lack of quorum,” saying that it is not acceptable that all the parliamentary committees schedule their meetings at the same time, “that if the reason of absence is truly due to time conflicts.”

 
advertisement

He called for setting aside any political dispute regarding the rights of the military personnel and the civilians when discussing any proposal of draft laws.

 
 
