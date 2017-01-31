REPORT: President Aoun says he personally prefers electoral draft law based on proportionality

Member of the Change and Reform bloc, Justice Minister Salim Jreissati
US President Donald Trump fired top federal government lawyer Sally Yates on Monday
A stunning image of a kingfisher flawlessly diving into a river with an amazing trail
NASA touted its brand new blue spacesuit on Wednesday (January 25) in a video showing
President Michel Aoun stressed that the oil and gas blocs which were determined, will be managed with full transparency and openness, adding that the production revenue will be referred to a sovereign fund.
Speaking to a delegation from the Press Association, Aoun emphasized the need to hold the parliamentary elections on time and to pass a new electoral law approved by all the Lebanese factions, noting that he personally prefers the proposal based on proportionality, but he prioritizes just and fair representation.
He revealed that 87% of the Lebanese people want to hold the elections with a new law, adding that he cannot ignore these aspirations. the president stated that the administrative decentralization will be referred to the new parliament and a committee will be tasked with the follow-up.