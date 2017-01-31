Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Wednesday Feb. 01
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
19 hours ago
 shares
 shares

REPORT: President Aoun says he personally prefers electoral draft law based on proportionality

publishing date: 31/01/2017 08:32:00
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

President Michel Aoun stressed that the oil and gas blocs which were determined, will be managed with full transparency and openness, adding that the production revenue will be referred to a sovereign fund.

 
advertisement

Speaking to a delegation from the Press Association, Aoun emphasized the need to hold the parliamentary elections on time and to pass a new electoral law approved by all the Lebanese factions, noting that he personally prefers the proposal based on proportionality, but he prioritizes just and fair representation.

 

He revealed that 87% of the Lebanese people want to hold the elections with a new law, adding that he cannot ignore these aspirations. the president stated that the administrative decentralization will be referred to the new parliament and a committee will be tasked with the follow-up.

 
 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact