الأربعاء 01 شباط
منذ 17 ساعة
سائق خالف قانون السير يعطي شرطة المرور أسخف عذر

publishing date: 31/01/2017 10:56:58
سائق خالف قانون السير يعطي شرطة المرور أسخف عذر
أوقف رجال شرطة المرور في أستراليا الغربية سائقًا كان يقود شاحنته من نوع بيك اب بسرعة فائقة.
 
وما كان بالسائق إلا أن أعطى العذر الأسخف لرجال الشرطة قائلًا لهم: "الرياح كانت تدفعني".
 
وقامت الشرطة بنشر صورة محضر مخالفة السير على حساب "Three Springs Police" عبر موقع التواصل الاجتماعي تويتر، فلاقت رواجًا كبيرًا وعلّق عليها المنتقدون.
 
وسيدفع السائق نحو 150 دولار أميركي بسب مخالفة قانون السير والقيادة بسرعة زائدة.
 
 
