Change and Reform bloc: We support any law that respects the Document of National Accord

Member of the Change and Reform bloc, Justice Minister Salim Jreissati
US President Donald Trump fired top federal government lawyer Sally Yates on Monday
A stunning image of a kingfisher flawlessly diving into a river with an amazing trail
NASA touted its brand new blue spacesuit on Wednesday (January 25) in a video showing
Member of the Change and Reform bloc, Justice Minister Salim Jreissati stressed that the bloc rejects the 1960s electoral law, expressing openness to any proposal that respects the Document of National Accord.
Following the bloc’s weekly meeting, Jreissati said that they have no shame in expressing their goal take back their rights with a new electoral law, stating however that they are keen on their partners in the country.