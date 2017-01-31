Thank you!
Wednesday Feb. 01
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
Lebanon News
15 hours ago
Change and Reform bloc: We support any law that respects the Document of National Accord

publishing date: 31/01/2017 12:21:34
Change and Reform bloc: We support any law that respects the Document of National Accord
Member of the Change and Reform bloc, Justice Minister Salim Jreissati stressed that the bloc rejects the 1960s electoral law, expressing openness to any proposal that respects the Document of National Accord.

advertisement

Following the bloc’s weekly meeting, Jreissati said that they have no shame in expressing their goal take back their rights with a new electoral law, stating however that they are keen on their partners in the country.
