REPORT: Cabinet session convenes at Grand Serail

Prime Minister Saad Hariri. A cabinet session convened on Wednesday in the Grand Serail under the chairmanship of

Hariri started the session by saying that “when the government stressed in its ministerial statement on the priority to hold the elections, it did not separate between this issue and the efforts to find a new election law.”

“Differences in points of view do not essentially mean that we have reached a dead end, but is a sign of wellness and workshops must continue,” said Hariri, stressing that efforts aims at reaching an electoral law that raises no fears of any political party or sect.



Following the session, Information Minister Melhem Riachi said that there are discussions between various political parties over the vote laws.

On another note, he stressed that the waste plan that was previously approved in the Cabinet session will be implemented, adding that garbage will not return to Lebanon's streets.

Prior to the session, Minister of Foreign Affairs Gebran Bassil said that a new vote law will be drafted, adding that all discussions over the suggested electoral laws are not new.

For his part, Minister of Education Marwan Hamadeh said that the discussed vote law is “outdated,” adding that discussions will continue until a common ground will be reached over a new vote law.

Meanwhile, Minister of State Michel Pharaon said that “discussions returned to square one.”

Commenting on Pharaon’s statement, Minister of Finance Ali Hassan Khalil said that “discussions did not return to square one and deliberations are still ongoing.”

To watch the full report, please click on the video above.



