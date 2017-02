Prime Minister Saad Hariri called on Wednesday for keeping hopes high over the drafting of a new electoral law that does not raise concerns of any political factions or sects.

cabinet session that was held at the Grand Serail whereby he stressed the importance of ongoing political workshops to “closely look into the viewpoints of each side.” Hariri’s comments were made during thethat was held at the Grand Serail whereby he stressed the importance of ongoing political workshops to “closely look into the viewpoints of each side.”

advertisement

“I would like to reassure those wagering on ruining the relation between the political powers, that none of this will happen, and that the agreement to protect political stability is solid and strong."