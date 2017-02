The Maronite Bishops held on Wednesday that periodic monthly meeting at Bkerke during which they tackled church and the country’s latest issues.

Following the meeting, the Bishops expressed their concerns over Lebanon’s security situation, praising the efforts deployed by the security forces.

They also urged the concerned authorities to take the necessary procedures to curb the frequent crimes.

On another note, the Bishops called on the political powers to draft a new electoral law as soon as possible that respects the Constitution and gives apt representation for all Lebanese factions.