شكراً
x
نقدم لكم آخر الاخبار والبرامج
الجمعة 03 شباط
Live
البث الحي
الدخول
التسجيل
البث الحي
نهاركم سعيد
04:00
نهاركم سعيد
القائمة
أخبار فنية
01 شباط 2017
 مشاركة
 مشاركة

بالصورة: مايا دياب تعايد شقيقتها برسالة مؤثرة جداً

publishing date: 01/02/2017 08:51:39
episodes
بالصورة: مايا دياب تعايد شقيقتها برسالة مؤثرة جداً
الإعلان
اشترك في النشرة الالكترونية المجانية
نشرت النجمة اللبنانية مايا دياب صورة لشقيقتها موني عبر حسابها الرسمي على انستغرام أرفقتها برسالة معايدة مؤثرة جداً.

وفي التفاصيل، عايدت مايا شقيقتها بالقول: "عيد ميلاد سعيد لشقيقتي الفريدة في كل شيء، الحنونة، المحبة، الكريمة، الشفافة، والعميقة... فعلاً لا أستطيع قول ما يلزم في ليلة واحدة. فليكن يوم عيد ميلادك سعيداً ومرحاً."
الإعلان


وقد نالت الصورة ردود فعل إيجابيّة عبر انستغرام فحصدت أكثر من 10700 إعجاب.

شاهدوها وشاركونا آراءكم:
اخترنا لكم (8)
 
 
عرض المزيد
النشرة الإلكترونية
إشترك بالنشرة الإلكترونية لمتابعة ابرز التقارير المحلية والاقليمية والدولية
ارسل لنا صورة أو فيديو
شاركنا في صناعة الخبر عبر ارسال الصور و اشرطة الفيديو
تطبيقاتنا
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact