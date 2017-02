Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea received on Wednesday in Maraab a Kataeb party delegation formed of: former Minister Alain Hakim, polibureau member Albert Costanian, former secretary general of the party Michel Khoury, and that in the presence of MP Antoine Zahra and LF media official Charles Jabbour.

Following the meeting, Hakim said that the meeting comes as part of the continuous deliberations over the vote law.

“We discussed the suggested electoral law and the possibility of amending it to improve the right representation,” Hakim added.

Asked about the Kataeb’s stance over the mixed vote law, he said that the party has many remarks about such a law, adding that the party wants to improve it.