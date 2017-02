Speaker Nabih Berri said on Wednesday that “contacts and discussions are ongoing to agree on a new electoral law and new ideas are being discussed.”



Berri’s comments were made during his weekly meeting with MPs in Ain el-Tineh.



“We are still in the phase of mulling suggestions and we have not yet reached a dead end,” Berri added.

“We reiterate the need to adopt unified standards in the electoral law and I will not endorse any law that does not garner consensus,” he concluded by saying.