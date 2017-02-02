Thank you!
Lebanon News
Feb 02 2017
MP Hbeish to LBCI: Electoral law discussions back to square one

MP Hady Hbeish said Thursday that the hybrid electoral draft law is not just. “What prevents the adoption of proportionality in the regions with one confession?” he asked.

In a statement to LBCI’s Nharkom Said, Hbeish noted that the quartet committee tasked with discussing the electoral law has returned to square one after the parties failed to reach an agreement, pointing out that the discussions are focusing again on all the proposals previously suggested.

 

On another note, the MP stressed that his opinion concerning “Take Me Out” show does not target LBCI as a corporation, adding that he never asked to put an end to show but to amend its criteria and timing.
