Friday Feb. 03
News Bulletin Reports
Feb 02 2017
REPORT: Bassil from Johannesburg: The new electoral law must guarantee fair representation

publishing date: 02/02/2017 05:45:06
Head of the Free Patriotic Movement Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil stressed that Lebanon’s resistance amid the storm of conflicts across the region is a result of the resistance of the Lebanese people who fixated their presence.

 
During the inauguration of the Lebanese Diaspora Energy Conference in Johannesburg, Bassil said that the election of Michel Aoun as president brought back hope, revealing that the upcoming Diaspora Energy Conference will take place in Beirut under the sponsorship and in the presence of the President Aoun.

 

Bassil stated that he is insisting on representing the Lebanese diaspora in the parliament through 6 seats, one for each continent, calling for an electoral law that guarantees fair representation.

 
 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
