REPORT: Aoun says will not allow Constitution to be violated during his era

Hammond Law Group issued on Wednesday the following
A Tashnag Party delegation
A bear paced around its filthy cage next to a
NASA touted its brand new blue spacesuit on Wednesday (January 25) in a video showing
President Michel Aoun stressed Thursday that he will not allow the Constitution to be violated and the aspirations of the Lebanese people to be ignored during his era.
During a meeting with the forum of Lebanese ambassadors, Aoun noted that he will use his constitutional prerogatives to preserve the rights of the Lebanese and meet their hopes and ambitions.