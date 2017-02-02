Thank you!
News Bulletin Reports
Feb 02 2017
REPORT: Aoun says will not allow Constitution to be violated during his era

publishing date: 02/02/2017 07:09:00
Author:
Nada Andraos Aziz
Nada Andraos Aziz
@Nada_Andraos
President Michel Aoun stressed Thursday that he will not allow the Constitution to be violated and the aspirations of the Lebanese people to be ignored during his era.

 
During a meeting with the forum of Lebanese ambassadors, Aoun noted that he will use his constitutional prerogatives to preserve the rights of the Lebanese and meet their hopes and ambitions.

 
 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
