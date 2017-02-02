Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Friday Feb. 03
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
Menu
Regional News
Feb 02 2017
 shares
 shares

Khamenei ally says useless for US to threaten Iran over missile test - Fars

publishing date: 02/02/2017 08:33:22
episodes
Khamenei ally says useless for US to threaten Iran over missile test - Fars
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

A top adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday Iran will not yield to US threats over a ballistic missile test.

 

Iran said on Wednesday it had tested a new ballistic missile but said it did not breach a nuclear deal reached with six major powers in 2015 or a UN Security Council resolution that endorsed the accord.

 

"This is not the first time that an inexperienced person has threatened Iran ... the American government will understand that threatening Iran is useless," Ali Akbar Velayati said.

 

"Iran does not need permission from any country to defend itself," he was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.

 

Velayati did not identify any US official specifically but President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Thursday that "Iran has been put formally put on notice" for firing a ballistic missile, after his administration said on Wednesday it was reviewing how to respond to the launch.

 

A US official said Iran had test-launched a medium-range ballistic missile on Sunday and it exploded after traveling 630 miles (1,010 km). But Iran denied it.

 

"The missile test on Sunday was successful ... the test was not a violation of a nuclear deal with world powers or any UN resolution," Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan told the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

 
advertisement

 
REUTERS
recommended for you (8)
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact