Khamenei ally says useless for US to threaten Iran over missile test - Fars

A top adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday Iran will not yield to US threats over a ballistic missile test.

Iran said on Wednesday it had tested a new ballistic missile but said it did not breach a nuclear deal reached with six major powers in 2015 or a UN Security Council resolution that endorsed the accord.

"This is not the first time that an inexperienced person has threatened Iran ... the American government will understand that threatening Iran is useless," Ali Akbar Velayati said.

"Iran does not need permission from any country to defend itself," he was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.

Velayati did not identify any US official specifically but President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Thursday that "Iran has been put formally put on notice" for firing a ballistic missile, after his administration said on Wednesday it was reviewing how to respond to the launch.

A US official said Iran had test-launched a medium-range ballistic missile on Sunday and it exploded after traveling 630 miles (1,010 km). But Iran denied it.

"The missile test on Sunday was successful ... the test was not a violation of a nuclear deal with world powers or any UN resolution," Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan told the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

advertisement