شكراً
x
نقدم لكم آخر الاخبار والبرامج
الجمعة 03 شباط
Live
البث الحي
الدخول
التسجيل
البث الحي
نهاركم سعيد
04:00
نهاركم سعيد
القائمة
أخبار فنية
02 شباط 2017
 مشاركة
 مشاركة

هل بيونسيه حامل بتوأم؟

publishing date: 02/02/2017 08:30:11
episodes
هل بيونسيه حامل بتوأم؟
الإعلان
اشترك في النشرة الالكترونية المجانية
أعلنت المغنية العالمية بيونسيه حملها بصورةٍ لها على حسابها الخاص عبر موقع التواصل الاجتماعي ​انستغرام، تظهر فيها ببطنٍ منتفخ.
 
وقد نشرت بيونسيه هذه الصورة لتشارك مع متابعيها ومعجبيها خبر حملها بتوأم من زوجها مغني الراب الشهير جاي زي.
الإعلان

 
وقد أرفقت الصورة بتعليق كتبت فيه: "نود أن نتشارك معكم حبنا وسعادتنا... نشعر بالإمتنان الشديد لأن عائلتنا ستزيد شخصين، ونشكركم على تمنياتكم".  
 
وأثارت الصورة موجة من التعليقات وأخذت رواجًا كبيرًا، إذ غرّد أكثر من نصف مليون شخص عبر موقع تويتر حول ما كشفت عنه النجمة العالميّة.
 
هذا وحصلت الصورة على نسبة إعجاب كبيرة على انستغرام، فأكثر من 6.6 مليون شخص ضغط على زر الإعجاب وتكون بذلك قد تفوقت على سيلينا غوميز التي كسرت الرقم القياسي من هذه الناحية بصورة لها وهي تشرب زجاجة كوكا كولا.
 
وقد أُعجب بصورة غوميز الدعائيّة نحو 6.3 مليون شخص على انستغرام.

المصدر
اخترنا لكم (8)
 
 
عرض المزيد
النشرة الإلكترونية
إشترك بالنشرة الإلكترونية لمتابعة ابرز التقارير المحلية والاقليمية والدولية
ارسل لنا صورة أو فيديو
شاركنا في صناعة الخبر عبر ارسال الصور و اشرطة الفيديو
تطبيقاتنا
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact