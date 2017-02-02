PM Hariri says Lebanon cannot bear the burden of the Palestinian refugees

Prime Minister Saad Hariri stressed that the Lebanese emphasize that the right to return is a right that must not be compromised and must be fulfilled, “because Lebanon cannot bear the numbers of the Palestinian refugees who have the right to return, while the suffering increases in the presence of 1.5 million Syrian refugees.”

During a ceremony at the Grand Serail to inaugurate the “National Population and Housing census of Palestinian camps and Gatherings in Lebanon”, Hariri hoped that this project will serve to the benefit of the Palestinian cause, urging the world to look at the conditions faced by the Palestinians in Lebanon, as well as the suffering of the Lebanese people.