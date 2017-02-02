Thank you!
Friday Feb. 03
News Bulletin Reports
Feb 02 2017
REPORT: Frangieh calls for a logical electoral law that does not eliminate them

publishing date: 02/02/2017 10:40:49
Bassam Abou Zeid
Head of the Marada Movement MP Sleiman Frangieh stressed that he will support any electoral law that is fair for all the factions, expressing support for the Progressive Socialist Party since it is also under the threat of being eliminated.

 
During a meeting with a delegation from the PSP in Banchi, Frangieh said that the rights of the Christians are existent where the Christians are, not in the regions where they form a minority, adding that there is a political party that came into power with a goal to enhance itself at the expense of others.

 

For his part, MP Akram Chouhayeh, speaking on behalf of the Democratic Gathering, stressed the need to pass a new electoral law that does not exclude any Lebanese party.

 
 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
