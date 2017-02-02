Thank you!
Friday Feb. 03
Regional News
Feb 02 2017
Trump visits with Jordan's King Abdullah in Washington

publishing date: 02/02/2017 10:48:01
Trump visits with Jordan's King Abdullah in Washington
US President Donald Trump met on Thursday with Jordan's King Abdullah ahead of an annual prayer breakfast in Washington, a White House spokeswoman said.

 

There was no immediate information provided about what Trump and the King discussed.

 

Abdullah, the first Arab leader to hold talks with the new administration, had earlier in the week discussed the fight against Islamic State, the Syria crisis, and other issues with Vice President Mike Pence. 

 
REUTERS
