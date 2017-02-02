REPORT: Syrian involved in kidnapping minor girl in Amchit arrested

Security forces managed Thursday to arrest Syrian national A. al-Hershi (born in 1995), who was in hiding at a house in the town of Elmat in Jbeil, on charges of partnering up with Syrian national M. H. (born in 1990) in kidnapping fifteen-year-old girl A. L. from outside Amchit’s public high school for marriage.

The arrestee was referred to the concerned authorities in order to carry out the necessary procedures.

In turn, Internal Security Forces Information members handed over to Jbeil police station the driver of the van that transported the two Syrian nationals and the girl. Search operations remain underway in a bid to locate the whereabouts of the Syrian kidnapper and the girl.