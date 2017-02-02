Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Friday Feb. 03
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
Feb 02 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Syrian involved in kidnapping minor girl in Amchit arrested

publishing date: 02/02/2017 08:54:00
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Security forces managed Thursday to arrest Syrian national A. al-Hershi (born in 1995), who was in hiding at a house in the town of Elmat in Jbeil, on charges of partnering up with Syrian national M. H. (born in 1990) in kidnapping fifteen-year-old girl A. L. from outside Amchit’s public high school for marriage.

 
advertisement

The arrestee was referred to the concerned authorities in order to carry out the necessary procedures.

 

In turn, Internal Security Forces Information members handed over to Jbeil police station the driver of the van that transported the two Syrian nationals and the girl. Search operations remain underway in a bid to locate the whereabouts of the Syrian kidnapper and the girl.

 
 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact