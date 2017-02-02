Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Friday Feb. 03
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
Menu
Regional News
Feb 02 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Reported acrimonious Trump phone call strains Australia-US ties

publishing date: 02/02/2017 14:54:16
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

US ties with staunch ally Australia turned strained on Thursday after reports of an acrimonious phone call between the two leaders emerged and US President Donald Trump said a deal between the two nations on refugees was "dumb."

advertisement

Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull spoke for about 25 minutes on Saturday, but the call ended abruptly after Trump panned a bilateral resettlement deal on refugees, the Washington Post reported. Trump accused Australia of trying to export the "next Boston bombers" and said the call was the worst he had had with world leaders thus far, according to the newspaper.

 

The apparent breakdown between Washington and Canberra that has developed over the resettlement deal could have serious repercussions. Australia and the United States are among the five nations that make up the Five Eyes group, the world's leading intelligence-sharing network.

 

 

REUTERS

 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact