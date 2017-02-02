REPORT: Reported acrimonious Trump phone call strains Australia-US ties

US ties with staunch ally Australia turned strained on Thursday after reports of an acrimonious phone call between the two leaders emerged and US President Donald Trump said a deal between the two nations on refugees was "dumb."

Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull spoke for about 25 minutes on Saturday, but the call ended abruptly after Trump panned a bilateral resettlement deal on refugees, the Washington Post reported. Trump accused Australia of trying to export the "next Boston bombers" and said the call was the worst he had had with world leaders thus far, according to the newspaper.

The apparent breakdown between Washington and Canberra that has developed over the resettlement deal could have serious repercussions. Australia and the United States are among the five nations that make up the Five Eyes group, the world's leading intelligence-sharing network.

REUTERS

