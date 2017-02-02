Thank you!
Friday Feb. 03
News Bulletin Reports
Feb 02 2017
REPORT: Former Minister Charbel proposes new electoral draft law formula

publishing date: 02/02/2017 15:07:44
Former Interior Minister Marwan Charbel revealed a new electoral draft law proposal dedicated to those who reject proportionality.

However, the former minister refuses to reveal the details of his proposal based on the majoritarian system, upon the request of those working on promoting the draft law submitted by former PM Najib Mikati.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
