Friday Feb. 10
Lebanon News
Feb 08 2017
President Aoun meets with Minister al-Mashnouq

publishing date: 08/02/2017 05:39:18
President Aoun meets with Minister al-Mashnouq
President Michel Aoun received Wednesday Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq at the Baabda presidential palace.

 
Sources said that discussions tackled the situation of the Interior Ministry and the ongoing contacts to reach a new electoral law.
