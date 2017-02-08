شكراً
x
نقدم لكم آخر الاخبار والبرامج
الجمعة 10 شباط
أخبار فنية
08 شباط 2017
بالفيديو: لقطات من طفولة رينا ورومي شيباني.. دائماً بملابس متشابهة

publishing date: 08/02/2017 06:29:14
بالفيديو: لقطات من طفولة رينا ورومي شيباني.. دائماً بملابس متشابهة
"25 عامًا من السعادة والبركة"، بهذه الكلمات إحتفلت ملكة جمال لبنان السابقة رينا شيباني وشقيقتها التوأم رومي بعيد ميلادهما برفقة الأصدقاء.
في سياقٍ متصل، نشرت رومي شيباني مقطع فيديو جمعت فيه ذكريات الطفولة مع رينا ووالديها في مجموعة صورٍ، وكان لافتاً إرتداء رينا ورومي الملابس المتشابهة في أعمارٍ مختلفة.
شاهدوا رينا ورومي شيباني في مرحلة الطفولة وشاركونا آراءكم.
 
 
 

Thank you for the wonderful 25 years I have spent in ur arms...❤️ #BirthdayGirls#Blessed @rinachibany @sarachibany @anthonychibany

A video posted by RegisteredDietitianرومي شيباني (@romychibanyofficial) on


