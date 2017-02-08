Thank you!
Friday Feb. 10
News Bulletin Reports
Feb 08 2017
REPORT: Cabinet convenes with budget on top of agenda

publishing date: 08/02/2017 06:34:35
Nada Andraos
Nada Andraos
Nada Andraos
The cabinet convened Wednesday in a regular session at the Baabda presidential palace under the chairmanship of President Michel Aoun and in the presence of Prime Minister Saad Hariri and the ministers.

 
The council is set to discuss an agenda including the item of the 2017 budget draft law.

 

Prior to the session, President Aoun held a meeting with PM Hariri where they discussed the general situation.

 

At his arrival to the session, Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq noted that the issue of the Electoral Supervisory Commission will not be tackled in today’s session.

 

Prior to the session, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil declared that he will propose the budget draft law, adding that details will be discussed over the upcoming sessions.

 

In turn, Education Minister Marwan Hamadeh stressed the need to add the pay scale item within the budget.

 

For his part, State Minister Ali Qanso expressed rejection to the increase of VAT, “not even by one percent.”

 
 
