Friday Feb. 10
News Bulletin Reports
Feb 08 2017
REPORT: Father arrested for abusing daughters

publishing date: 08/02/2017 09:37:32
A father was arrested in Qobeiyat by the police on Wednesday on charges of abusing his daughters aged 4 and 11 years old, using sharp tools.

 
The detainee, identified as George Sleiman, confessed to his actions during interrogations.

 
 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
 
 
