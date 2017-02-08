REPORT: Iraqi Christians find their hometown in ruins after IS leaves

A group of volunteers arrived to once-thriving Christian town of Qaraqosh near Mosul on Tuesday (February 7), three months after militants were driven out of town, to erase the signs Islamic State left behind.

Many residents of Qaraqosh, once home to some 50,000 people, say they still do not feel safe to return. But a group of volunteers arrived in town to wipe out signs and slogans painted on the walls by the Islamic State saying getting rid of signs of the militant propaganda will be the first step to rebuild the community and bring the town to what it was before the Islamic State overran it in August 2014.

Most of Qaraqosh inhabitants fled to cities and towns in northern Iraq's Kurdish region, some emigrated abroad.

REUTERS

