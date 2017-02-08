Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Friday Feb. 10
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nightly News...
13:45
Nightly News Bulletin
Menu
Regional News
Feb 08 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Iraqi Christians find their hometown in ruins after IS leaves

publishing date: 08/02/2017 10:16:01
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

A group of volunteers arrived to once-thriving Christian town of Qaraqosh near Mosul on Tuesday (February 7), three months after militants were driven out of town, to erase the signs Islamic State left behind.

 

Many residents of Qaraqosh, once home to some 50,000 people, say they still do not feel safe to return. But a group of volunteers arrived in town to wipe out signs and slogans painted on the walls by the Islamic State saying getting rid of signs of the militant propaganda will be the first step to rebuild the community and bring the town to what it was before the Islamic State overran it in August 2014.

 

Most of Qaraqosh inhabitants fled to cities and towns in northern Iraq's Kurdish region, some emigrated abroad.

 
advertisement

 

REUTERS

 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above

 
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact