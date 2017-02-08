Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Friday Feb. 10
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nightly News...
13:45
Nightly News Bulletin
Menu
Lebanon News
Feb 08 2017
 shares
 shares

Democratic Gathering delegation visits Salam

publishing date: 08/02/2017 10:32:06
episodes
Democratic Gathering delegation visits Salam
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

The delegation from the Democratic Gathering continued on Wednesday its tour on officials within the framework of discussing the issue of the new electoral law, visiting former Prime Minister Tamam Salam at his residence in al-Mseitbeh.

advertisement

Following the meeting, the delegation stressed the importance of passing a new just and comprehensive law, noting that this can be achieved through the adoption of an amended version of the 1960s law.
Recommended
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact