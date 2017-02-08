شكراً
x
نقدم لكم آخر الاخبار والبرامج
الجمعة 10 شباط
Live
البث الحي
الدخول
التسجيل
البث الحي
نشرة الأخبار...
13:45
نشرة الأخبار المسائية
القائمة
موضة وجمال
08 شباط 2017
 مشاركة
 مشاركة

بالفيديو: طريقة جديدة لتطبيق المكياج... ما علاقة الواقي الذكري؟

publishing date: 08/02/2017 12:34:00
episodes
بالفيديو: طريقة جديدة لتطبيق المكياج... ما علاقة الواقي الذكري؟
الإعلان
اشترك في النشرة الالكترونية المجانية
انتشرت طريقة جديدة وغريبة ​لتطبيق المكياج على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تقضي باستخدام الواقي الذكري.
 
وبدأت مدوّنات الجمال على انستغرام بتطبيق هذه الطريقة ضمن الفيديوهات اللواتي ينشرنها. ولم يعد الواقي الذكري يُستخدم لممارسة الجنس الآمن وحسب، بل أيضًا لتطبيق المكياج.
الإعلان

 
وتعتمد الخدعة على غسل الواقي الذكري وتنظيفه ثم وضع داخله إسفنجة مخصصة لتطبيق المكياج.
 
الفيديو أدناه سيريكم الطريقة:
 
 
 

APPLYING MAKEUP WITH A CONDOM?! The video is now on my youtube channel. 😂🙈Link in my bio. _ If you watch my youtube video. You know that i washed the condom first. And i know i applied a wrong foundation shade. I fixed it later with the concealer. I was to lazy to take it off. _ I came up with this idea because of that i love using a sponge. But it absorbs so much product. With using the condom around it HAHA it doesnt absorb any product and it applies super smooth! ________ @anastasiabeverlyhills brow pro palette (used Ebony) & modern renaissance @labelle_uk @amadea_dashurie matte liquid lipsticks Vamp Addict & Pink Latte & Nude Souffle (used on lips and eyes) @yourlashesofficial lashes Nasira @girlactik matte bronzer cabo @gorgeouscosmeticsofficial conceal it light natural @motivescosmetics shimmer powder Bombshell @zwitsalofficial baby powder @contourcosmetics all day spray @lorealmakeup infallible 24h foundation ___ Brushes @anastasiabeverlyhills 7B, A25, A3, A28, A23 @sigmabeauty F25, F66 @motivescosmetics powder @realtechniques sponge ____ @wakeupandmakeup @hudabeauty @eyelive4beauty @shimycatsmua @maryhadalittleglam @allmodernmakeup @slaysolutely @makeupforbarbies @thebeautybombb @nikkietutorials

A video posted by LAILA • TAHRI (@lailatahri) on


المصدر
اخترنا لكم (8)
 
 
عرض المزيد
النشرة الإلكترونية
إشترك بالنشرة الإلكترونية لمتابعة ابرز التقارير المحلية والاقليمية والدولية
ارسل لنا صورة أو فيديو
شاركنا في صناعة الخبر عبر ارسال الصور و اشرطة الفيديو
تطبيقاتنا
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact