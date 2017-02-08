بالفيديو: طريقة جديدة لتطبيق المكياج... ما علاقة الواقي الذكري؟

بعد الشائعات حول أصابته بجلطة أدت الى شلل في يده الاسد يحرك يده في الفيديو
هدر كبير في ايجارات الدولة
قمامة ونفايات مهربة الى طرابلس
إليكم سبب هذا الهجوم الشرس...
APPLYING MAKEUP WITH A CONDOM?! The video is now on my youtube channel. 😂🙈Link in my bio. _ If you watch my youtube video. You know that i washed the condom first. And i know i applied a wrong foundation shade. I fixed it later with the concealer. I was to lazy to take it off. _ I came up with this idea because of that i love using a sponge. But it absorbs so much product. With using the condom around it HAHA it doesnt absorb any product and it applies super smooth! ________ @anastasiabeverlyhills brow pro palette (used Ebony) & modern renaissance @labelle_uk @amadea_dashurie matte liquid lipsticks Vamp Addict & Pink Latte & Nude Souffle (used on lips and eyes) @yourlashesofficial lashes Nasira @girlactik matte bronzer cabo @gorgeouscosmeticsofficial conceal it light natural @motivescosmetics shimmer powder Bombshell @zwitsalofficial baby powder @contourcosmetics all day spray @lorealmakeup infallible 24h foundation ___ Brushes @anastasiabeverlyhills 7B, A25, A3, A28, A23 @sigmabeauty F25, F66 @motivescosmetics powder @realtechniques sponge ____ @wakeupandmakeup @hudabeauty @eyelive4beauty @shimycatsmua @maryhadalittleglam @allmodernmakeup @slaysolutely @makeupforbarbies @thebeautybombb @nikkietutorials
A video posted by LAILA • TAHRI (@lailatahri) on Feb 5, 2017 at 10:02am PST
APPLYING MAKEUP WITH A CONDOM?! The video is now on my youtube channel. 😂🙈Link in my bio. _ If you watch my youtube video. You know that i washed the condom first. And i know i applied a wrong foundation shade. I fixed it later with the concealer. I was to lazy to take it off. _ I came up with this idea because of that i love using a sponge. But it absorbs so much product. With using the condom around it HAHA it doesnt absorb any product and it applies super smooth! ________ @anastasiabeverlyhills brow pro palette (used Ebony) & modern renaissance @labelle_uk @amadea_dashurie matte liquid lipsticks Vamp Addict & Pink Latte & Nude Souffle (used on lips and eyes) @yourlashesofficial lashes Nasira @girlactik matte bronzer cabo @gorgeouscosmeticsofficial conceal it light natural @motivescosmetics shimmer powder Bombshell @zwitsalofficial baby powder @contourcosmetics all day spray @lorealmakeup infallible 24h foundation ___ Brushes @anastasiabeverlyhills 7B, A25, A3, A28, A23 @sigmabeauty F25, F66 @motivescosmetics powder @realtechniques sponge ____ @wakeupandmakeup @hudabeauty @eyelive4beauty @shimycatsmua @maryhadalittleglam @allmodernmakeup @slaysolutely @makeupforbarbies @thebeautybombb @nikkietutorials
A video posted by LAILA • TAHRI (@lailatahri) on Feb 5, 2017 at 10:02am PST