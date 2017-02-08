REPORT: Palestinian rapper tackles social issues with music

Palestinian rapper Tamer Nafar is well-known for covering politics in his music and his new release is no different - tackling political and social issues facing Israeli Arabs.

Nafar's songs also reflect his inner conflict between a desire to remain in his home city of Lod and the urge to leave over his frustration at the conservative traditions in his community.

A Palestinian with Israeli citizenship, Nafar says his new release speaks for many in his community who struggle with the same conflict.

Lod is a mixed Arab-Jewish city close to Tel Aviv where about a third of the population is Arab.

Most Arabs in Israel are descendants of Palestinians who stayed on after the 1948 war to establish Israel in which hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled or were driven out.

Unlike Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, territory Israel captured in a 1967 war, Arabs who live in Israel have Israeli citizenship, though many complain of discrimination manifested by poorer funding for infrastructure and education.

In his latest music video, filmed in Chaplin's Comedy Club in the Jordanian capital Amman, Nafar recreates a personal experience of being singled out and strip-searched at an airport, which he found humiliating.

REUTERS

