Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Friday Feb. 10
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nightly News...
13:45
Nightly News Bulletin
Menu
Regional News
Feb 08 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Palestinian rapper tackles social issues with music

publishing date: 08/02/2017 12:46:53
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Palestinian rapper Tamer Nafar is well-known for covering politics in his music and his new release is no different - tackling political and social issues facing Israeli Arabs.

 

Nafar's songs also reflect his inner conflict between a desire to remain in his home city of Lod and the urge to leave over his frustration at the conservative traditions in his community.

 

A Palestinian with Israeli citizenship, Nafar says his new release speaks for many in his community who struggle with the same conflict.

 

Lod is a mixed Arab-Jewish city close to Tel Aviv where about a third of the population is Arab.

 

Most Arabs in Israel are descendants of Palestinians who stayed on after the 1948 war to establish Israel in which hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled or were driven out.

 

Unlike Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, territory Israel captured in a 1967 war, Arabs who live in Israel have Israeli citizenship, though many complain of discrimination manifested by poorer funding for infrastructure and education.

 

In his latest music video, filmed in Chaplin's Comedy Club in the Jordanian capital Amman, Nafar recreates a personal experience of being singled out and strip-searched at an airport, which he found humiliating.

 
advertisement

 

REUTERS

 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact