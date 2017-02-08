Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Friday Feb. 10
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Nightly News...
13:45
Nightly News Bulletin
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
Feb 08 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Director and producer of Egyptian film “Mawlana” speaks to LBCI about cutting off scenes

publishing date: 08/02/2017 15:41:26
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

12 minutes were cut off from “Mawlana,” the Egyptian movie that raised controversy, upon the instruction of the Lebanese Dar al-Fatwa.

 
advertisement

The decision to remove these scenes was the alternative to a previous decision to ban it. But the decision to ban the movie was rejected by the production house and the producer who said that Beirut is the city of freedoms not oppression.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact