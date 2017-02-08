REPORT: Director and producer of Egyptian film “Mawlana” speaks to LBCI about cutting off scenes

The spokesperson of Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Hany Hammoud held a press conference
A dispute erupted Friday at the Lebanese University’s Faculty of Law
A mysterious animal looking like a 'half cat-half kangaroo' creature
Astronomy enthusiasts are in for a treat tonight as three celestial events
12 minutes were cut off from “Mawlana,” the Egyptian movie that raised controversy, upon the instruction of the Lebanese Dar al-Fatwa.
The decision to remove these scenes was the alternative to a previous decision to ban it. But the decision to ban the movie was rejected by the production house and the producer who said that Beirut is the city of freedoms not oppression.
For more details, watch the full report in the video above