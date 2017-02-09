Thank you!
Feb 09 2017
REPORT: Maronite Christians celebrate Saint Maroun Day

publishing date: 09/02/2017 06:19:36
President Michel Aoun, first lady Nadia and Prime Minister Saad Hariri attended on Thursday a mass to celebrate Saint Maroun Day, the founder of the Maronite church.

The mass was celebrated at the Saint Maroun Church in Gemmayzeh and was presided over by Maronite bishop Boulos Matar.
During his sermon, Matar hailed the election of Aoun, voicing hopes that his mandate would be successful.

He also called on political parties to deploy efforts to reach a new vote law.

"We have a historic chance to reach a new electoral law in the next 10 days," he added.

Saint Maroun was a 4th-century Christian monk who is considered as the father of the spiritual and monastic movement, now known as the Maronite Catholic Church, which has had a deep influence on Lebanon. Saint Maroun spent most of his life on a mountain in Syria, making it the crib of the Maronite faith.
 
 
 
To watch the full report, please click on the video above.

 
