The state-run National News Agency reported on Thursday that a dispute between the Zoaiter and Rahil families turned into an armed clash in the Beirut suburb of al-Laylaki.

The dispute reportedly was over the elopement of a woman from the Rahil family.

advertisement

The agency added that the armed men withdrew from the streets after they learned that security forces were heading to the region.

Cautious calm is now prevailing over the region.