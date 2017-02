Marada party leader MP Sleiman Frangieh met on Thursday with Saudi Arabia's Arab Gulf Affairs Minister Thamer al-Sabhan in Benachi.

Both men reportedly tackled the latest local and regional developments.

The meeting was also attended by the personal assistant of al-Sabhan Walid al-Yaacoub and the media official in the Saudi embassy Ghassan Iskandarani.



Al-Sabhan arrived in Beirut on Sunday in an official visit and is since touring on top Lebanese leaders.