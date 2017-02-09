REPORT: Mona, 5, is new victim of UNRWA’s decisions

Five year-old Mona Othman suffers from mmeningitis and tuberculosis which entirely paralyzed her body.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said that is willing to treat the girl on its expenses but her case is very critical and hopeless.

Her father who works as a taxi driver can’t cover the costs of his daughter’s medical treatment, especially after the UNRWA reduced its aid to refugees.