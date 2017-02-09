Thank you!
Friday Feb. 10
News Bulletin Reports
23 hours ago
REPORT: Mona, 5, is new victim of UNRWA’s decisions

publishing date: 09/02/2017 14:03:37
Five year-old Mona Othman suffers from mmeningitis and tuberculosis which entirely paralyzed her body.
 
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said that is willing to treat the girl on its expenses but her case is very critical and hopeless.
Her father who works as a taxi driver can’t cover the costs of his daughter’s medical treatment, especially after the UNRWA reduced its aid to refugees.
 
 


To watch the full report, please click on the video above.
