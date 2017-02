MP Ammar Houry said on Saturday that agreement between all parties must take place over a new vote law that includes all political factions, especially MP Walid Jumblatt.

Houry’s comments were made during an interview with Nharkom Said TV show whereby he noted that there is no return back to the 1960 vote law.

advertisement

On another note, the lawmaker stressed that the country is passing through a sensitive and crucial phase, adding that Lebanon’s conditions are far better than most of the neighboring countries.

Turning to the issue of terrorism, Houry noted that Lebanon has two choices in this regard; it’s either to fortify the country facing the terrorist attacks or being submissive to terrorism that ravages the counties in the region.