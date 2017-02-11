Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Monday Feb. 13
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Take Me Out...
06:30
Take Me Out Na2ashit
Menu
Regional News
Feb 11 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Syria's Aleppo takes first tiny steps towards recovery

publishing date: 11/02/2017 08:25:05
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter
In the ruins of the Sabbagh textile factory in Aleppo's Belleramoun Industrial Zone, one wall smashed open by shellfire, a Belgian-made weaving machine stands idle while a family carefully strips the office of wood paneling for fuel.

The scene attests to the devastation visited on the economic infrastructure of Aleppo, Syria's most important industrial hub before the war, and the challenges facing any long-term plan to revive the city.
advertisement


The government is gradually restoring some basic infrastructure in Aleppo: a train service has started operating inside the city, the airport is scheduled to open soon and bulldozers are clearing streets of barricades and other debris.

But the immense scale of destruction across swathes of the city, and the ongoing war nearby, means any wider redevelopment of Aleppo or its industrial base is unthinkable for now.

Unlike those cities, which benefited from massive, post-war Western aid, Aleppo is in a country still at war, economically shackled by international sanctions, without financial resources and deprived of expertise by years of emigration.


REUTERS
 

To watch the full report, please click on the video above.
 
 
 
 
 
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact