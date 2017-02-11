REPORT: Turkish jets pound Islamic State targets in Syria's al-Bab

advertisement

The Turkish military says it hit 11 Islamic State targets and killed 23 militants in the strategic town of al-Bab in northern Syria as part of its ongoing incursion on Thursday.Footage released by army showed buildings, said to be used by Islamic State militants, being bombed.Turkish-backed Syrian rebels pursued a major offensive against the IS-held Syrian city of al-Bab, 30 km (20 miles) south of the border with Turkey.The advance risks putting them in direct conflict with Syrian government forces who are closing in on the city from the south.A rebel commander said fighters of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), working with Turkish commanders, were moving forward from territory near the western gates of al-Bab, which they had stormed on Wednesday.The capture of the town would deepen Turkey's influence in an area of northern Syria where it has created a de facto buffer zone.It launched its Euphrates Shield operation in August, backing Syrian rebels with special forces, tanks and aircraft to sweep Islamic State from its border area and stop the advance of a Kurdish militia.Al-Bab is a major economic hub for the militants and lies on a key crossroads for the region north of Aleppo.Syria's army secured a string of villages on the southern edge of the city on Thursday, state media said.The Turkish military said it had killed 44 militants in aerial and artillery strikes and clashes in northern Syria.Five Turkish soldiers were killed in the clashes, the private Turkish news agency Dogan said.REUTERS