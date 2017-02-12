REPORT: Minister Bassil visits Jbeil

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil stressed Sunday that Lebanon’s quality is in equality and parity, which will be confirmed in the new electoral law.

During his visit to Jbeil, Bassil said that the agreement among the residents of Jbeil has gone beyond the agreement between the politicians, hoping that the alignments behind March 14 and Match 8 camps had ended.

The minister had kicked off his visit to the city of Jbeil with a meeting with Bishop Michel Aoun at the archbishopric, in the presence of deputies Simon Abi Ramia, Walid Khoury and Abbas al-Hashem.