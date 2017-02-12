Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Monday Feb. 13
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Take Me Out...
06:30
Take Me Out Na2ashit
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
Feb 12 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Minister Bassil visits Jbeil

publishing date: 12/02/2017 04:41:29
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil stressed Sunday that Lebanon’s quality is in equality and parity, which will be confirmed in the new electoral law.

 

During his visit to Jbeil, Bassil said that the agreement among the residents of Jbeil has gone beyond the agreement between the politicians, hoping that the alignments behind March 14 and Match 8 camps had ended.

 
advertisement

The minister had kicked off his visit to the city of Jbeil with a meeting with Bishop Michel Aoun at the archbishopric, in the presence of deputies Simon Abi Ramia, Walid Khoury and Abbas al-Hashem.

 
 
 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact