REPORT: Dispute erupts during sit-in staged to call for reopening of Kleiat airport

Racist ideologies that went out of hand sent Paul
An Apache helicopter from a Saudi-led military coalition wounded three Yemeni
A mysterious animal looking like a 'half cat-half kangaroo' creature
Astronomy enthusiasts are in for a treat tonight as three celestial events
A dispute erupted Sunday during the sit-in staged by the residents of Akkar to call for reopening the Kleiat airport.
The dispute was caused by a speech that was delivered without being added to the program, forcing the security forces to interfere.