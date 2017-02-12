REPORT: Venice welcomes masked and costumed visitors for its carnival

Carnival cheer gripped Venice on Saturday (February 11) as hundreds of revelers crowded the canal city's narrow alleys, squares and bridges ahead of an official opening parade in the early evening.

Thousands of people will be dressing up in beautiful costumes and masks and will be parading through the ancient streets of Venice with central St. Mark's Square being the starting point of many festivities throughout the carnival fortnight.

The theme of the 2017 edition of the Venice Carnival is “CREATUM Vanity (af) fair” and some enterprising visitors have created their outfits from scratch.

“We have all made our costumes ourselves, so each one of us sewed our own costumes,” explained Rita Pierangelo who comes to the carnival every year from Vicenza, about an hour away by train.

REUTERS

