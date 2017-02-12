REPORT: Hezbollah’s Nasrallah says proportionality law preserves Druze’s rights

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah declared Sunday that Hezbollah has been supporting the proportionality law since the very beginning, noting that majoritarian law excludes some factions.

In a ceremony commemorating Sheikh Hussein Obeid, Nasrallah addressed the Druze community saying that “the proportionality law will preserve their rights without excluding the Future Movement or the Progressive Socialist Party.”

In the same context, he pointed out that there have not yet been serious discussions regarding the electoral law, adding that heading towards the unknown is a dangerous step for Lebanon.

Tackling the issue of the Syrian refugees, Nasrallah said that this case have been a heavy burden for all the Lebanese people, calling for cooperation in order to help the refugees return safely to their homes.

He also urged the Lebanese cabinet to speak with the Syrian government in a bid to solve this issue.

On the security issue, Sayyed Nasrallah stated that the Lebanese army and the security apparatuses must handle the security incidents occurring in the Bekaa and other regions within the boundaries of the law.

Regarding the budget, the Hezbollah chief rejected adding any additional taxes on poor families in Lebanon, calling for putting an end to waste and theft.

Commenting on the Syrian crisis, Nasrallah welcomed the Syria ceasefire agreed upon in Kazakhstan and any truce that could lead to a political solution.

“Accusations launched against the party saying that it caused demographic changes in Syria are nothing but lies aimed at sectarian incitement,” he said.