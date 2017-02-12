Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Monday Feb. 13
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Take Me Out...
06:30
Take Me Out Na2ashit
Menu
Regional News
18 hours ago
 shares
 shares

Helicopter bombs vehicle amid power struggle in Yemen's Aden

publishing date: 12/02/2017 12:43:16
episodes
Helicopter bombs vehicle amid power struggle in Yemen&#39;s Aden
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

An Apache helicopter from a Saudi-led military coalition wounded three Yemeni soldiers when it fired a missile at a military vehicle outside Aden International Airport on Sunday, Yemeni security officials said.

 

The attack struck troops loyal to the airport's chief of security, who had refused to accept a government order that he be replaced.

 

The incident was yet another sign of the inability of Yemen's internationally recognized government to enforce order. But it was the first time its allies, the coalition of mostly Gulf Arab states, had intervened militarily in power struggles within the Yemeni armed forces.

 

The Saudi-led coalition has launched thousands of air strikes against the government's foes, the Iran-allied Houthis, in a campaign to restore President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to power. It helped wrest Aden from the Houthis, who control the capital, Sanaa, in the summer of 2015.

 

A coalition spokesman did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the incident.

 

Government mediators were attempting to resolve the dispute through talks, the security officials added. 

 
advertisement

 
REUTERS
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact