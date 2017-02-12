Thank you!
Monday Feb. 13
Regional News
REPORT: International Day against the Use of Child Soldiers

publishing date: 12/02/2017 14:58:31
The International Day against the Use of Child Soldiers falls on February 12.

 
According to UNICEF, there are more than 250 million child soldiers around the world and around 19 countries use children as soldiers, forcing them to hold weapons instead of toys.

 

Despite all international agreements and pacts that criminalize the recruitment of children as soldiers during armed conflicts, this phenomenon has been growing immensely, with the African continent holding the highest rate of child soldiers, in countries such as Somalia, Chad Sudan.

 

Child soldiers can also be found in Syria, Iran, Iraq, Israel and the Palestinian occupied lands, as well as the tribal communities of Yemen.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
