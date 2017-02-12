Thank you!
Monday Feb. 13
News Bulletin Reports
REPORT: Confusion in nationality and brutal racism send Lebanese man to hospital

publishing date: 12/02/2017 15:15:02
Racist ideologies that went out of hand sent Paul to the hospital with a severely deformed figure.

 
Paul Mahboub was admitted to Maritime hospital after he was fiercely beaten by a group of people, when he was walking back from a friend’s house in the town of Blat during the night, just because these people thought he was a Syrian national.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
