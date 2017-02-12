REPORT: Confusion in nationality and brutal racism send Lebanese man to hospital

Racist ideologies that went out of hand sent Paul
An Apache helicopter from a Saudi-led military coalition wounded three Yemeni
A mysterious animal looking like a 'half cat-half kangaroo' creature
Astronomy enthusiasts are in for a treat tonight as three celestial events
Racist ideologies that went out of hand sent Paul to the hospital with a severely deformed figure.
Paul Mahboub was admitted to Maritime hospital after he was fiercely beaten by a group of people, when he was walking back from a friend’s house in the town of Blat during the night, just because these people thought he was a Syrian national.
For more details, watch the full report in the video above